You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang H1 net profit rises 11% to S$73.7m

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 6:17 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

BUKIT Sembawang Estates reported a net profit of S$73.7 million for the first half of its financial year ending in September, up 11 per cent from S$66.6 million the year before.

The group's earnings per share were lifted to 28.45 cents, up from 25.73 cents last year.

The company's revenue for the quarter inched up two per cent to S$223.3 million, from S$218.7 million last year.

However, cost of sales outpaced the growth in revenue, rising six per cent to S$124.9 million from S$117.9 million last year. This, along with lower profit recognised on development projects, caused the group's gross profit to fall by two per cent to S$98.4 million.

Bukit Sembawang booked S$881,000 in other income, mainly due to the receipt of grants doled out by the Singapore government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other operating expenses for the period fell 35 per cent to S$4.9 million from S$7.5 million due to lower depreciation on impaired assets of Fraser Residence Orchard, Singapore, as well as lower maintenance charges and property tax arising from there having been fewer unsold units of completed development properties.

For the period under review, Bukit Sembawang said profits were recognised for 8 St Thomas, Luxus Hills (Signature Collection) and Luxus Hills (Contemporary Collection), Nim Collection Phases 1 and 2, as well as Fraser Residence Orchard, Singapore.

In the same period last year, profits were recognised for 8 St Thomas, Luxus Hills (Signature Collection), Nim Collection Phases 1 and 2, Watercove and Fraser Residence Orchard, Singapore.

Bukit Sembawang recorded a net cash inflow of S$174.7 million for the first half of the financial year. Net cash generated from operating activities came in lower at S$206.4 million, due to working capital movements.

Bukit Sembawang said it is continuing to plan for the construction and sales launches of The Atelier and LIV@MB condominium despite the "uncertain" global economic conditions.

The group added that it will continue to monitor the health of the overall economy and residential property market, and calibrate its approach and timing of the launches of new residential projects.

Bukit Sembawang shares ended S$0.05 or 1.4 per cent higher at S$3.66 on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 06:06 PM
Stocks

STI up 3.67% as investors pivot towards pandemic-hit sectors on vaccine hopes

SINGAPORE shares rallied on Tuesday, as investors scooped up shares in sectors hard hit by the pandemic, following...

Nov 10, 2020 06:05 PM
Government & Economy

Germany expects EU to sign supply deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine soon

[BERLIN] German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects the European Commision to sign a purchase agreement with BioNTech...

Nov 10, 2020 05:39 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs over three years amid Pulau Bukom reorganisation

SHELL Companies, the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, is set to cut 500 jobs or about 38 per cent of its local...

Nov 10, 2020 05:31 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 50.75...

Nov 10, 2020 05:08 PM
Garage

Grab leads Series B round of up to US$100m into Indonesian e-wallet LinkAja

GRAB is leading a Series B round of up to US$100 million in commitments into Indonesia's state-backed e-wallet...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Propelled by aviation, tourism plays, Singapore stocks soar higher; STI jumps 2.9%

SingHaiyi narrows half-year net loss with boost from Parc Clematis sales

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

Fate of troubled Malaysia Airlines hangs by a thread

Gold firms as stimulus hopes, virus woes support appeal

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for