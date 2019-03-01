Bulk of Sim Leisure Group's IPO proceeds of S$5.81m to be used to redeem pref shares

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SIM Leisure Group's (SLG) debut on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board today will see investors express how they feel about the bulk of its initial public offering (IPO) money going into redemption of S$5.6 million in preference shares.
In response to a query from The
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg