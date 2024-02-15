💼 Can office life actually benefit younger workers?

This is not something that has gone unnoticed by Gen Zs today.

“Sometimes I work better in the office because I focus more when I see other people focusing,” shares Tony (not his real name), 26, who works at a multinational corporation in Singapore. “I also prefer discussing projects with my bosses face to face, and can see how this makes it easier for my bosses to recognise the effort I put into my work.”

Choo asserts how it does pay to invest in such “face time”. “If someone goes to office just one day more per week compared to their peers, they have increased their exposure and visibility to senior management by 20 per cent,” he says.

As much as we would like to think that doing good work is enough to get us noticed, the old adage of “out of sight, out of mind” can also ring true. The reality is that managers have many things on their plates and may not have the bandwidth to keep track of each individual’s contributions. Showing up and advocating for yourself is one way to get the recognition you deserve.

While it doesn’t mean that workers should come in all five days a week, a darker side to full remote working is that there is a high possibility that it can be outsourced overseas for cheaper. This could put many remote workers at risk, especially in this current climate of layoffs in the tech industry.

Beyond job security, there’s also the mental health aspect of WFH to consider. One shouldn’t underestimate the need for connection and community, especially since work takes up at least a third of our weekdays.

As someone who was onboarded to my first job remotely, it was an isolating experience as I felt very detached from my colleagues. I had to figure out how to navigate my growth in the company all by myself, and I didn’t know whom to turn to for help.

Tony concurs: “It’s easier to get ‘tunnel vision’ and feel down by yourself when you WFH all the time.” But in the office, there is a sense of camaraderie that is uplifting as you get to work with colleagues together towards a common goal, he adds.

As it is, workers in Singapore concur that hybrid work offers the best of both worlds and is the preferred work arrangement for employees in Singapore, according to a report by Indeed.