You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Canadian dollar hits 19-month low as risk aversion offsets GDP gain

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Toronto

THE Canadian dollar fell to a 19-month low against its broadly stronger US counterpart on Friday, as declines for stocks and the price of oil offset data showing stronger-than-expected growth in the domestic economy.

At 2100 GMT on Friday, the Canadian dollar was trading 0.7 per cent lower at 1.3598 to the greenback, or 73.54 US cents. The currency touched its weakest level since May 2017 at 1.3601. For the week, the loonie was down 1.6 per cent, its biggest drop since June.

"We are seeing an extremely orderly move but a weakening Canadian dollar, as would be expected with lower oil prices and deteriorating risk appetite," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wall Street stocks fell in volatile trading amid concerns of slowing growth and a looming US government shutdown.

Canada exports many commodities, including oil, and runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt if the global flow of trade or capital slows. The price of oil extended its recent drop as global oversupply kept buyers away from the market ahead of upcoming holidays. US crude oil futures settled 0.6 per cent lower at US$45.59 a barrel.

Still, the loonie performed better than most other G-10 currencies.

Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar for the second straight week, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed.

Canada's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected 0.3 per cent pace in October, but evidence of economic momentum heading into the end of the year may not be enough to shift the Bank of Canada from the sidelines due to the recent slump in oil prices. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

US stocks in for rough 2019 start in absence of positive drivers

Heeton sees significant revenue share from hospitality

Amid all the bad news, gold continues to glitter

Tough year for Treasuries ends with US$131 billion auction blitz

Investor appetite stays muted for Christmas

Editor's Choice

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

BT_20181224_RJENSIGN_3650433.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Technology

Ensign sees big potential in Asia cybersecurity

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Most Read

1 Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead
2 Global banks chasing Asia techs' transaction business as trade tensions continue
3 Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
4 DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs
5 SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal

Must Read

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

BT_20181224_AGMSIAECON_3650818.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

'Tumultuous' challenges for KL but buffers likely

Dec 24, 2018
Stocks

US stocks in for rough 2019 start in absence of positive drivers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening