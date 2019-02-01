You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Canadian dollar leads currency winners in buoyant Jan

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE Canadian dollar took the top spot against the struggling greenback in January as a combination of strong gains in risky assets and a 15 per cent rally in oil prices boosted appetite.

On Thursday, the dollar weakened across the board after the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes.

The cautious words from the Fed sent perceived risk-oriented currencies such as the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar rallying against the greenback while investors sold the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The Canadian dollar also benefited from a 15 per cent rally in oil prices, with Canada a major exporter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, investors were a bit wary of buying these currencies aggressively on some early signs that the overnight rally in risky assets may be running out of steam.

"European shares are down in the red and US stock futures are flat and we need to see further signs of weakness from the US economy before aggressively selling the dollar," said fund manager Constantin Bolz of wealth manager Portfolio Concepts.

The Norwegian krone, Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar have all gained roughly 2 per cent against the dollar in January.

While the dollar entered 2019 as a consensus short bet among investors, a slowdown in China prompted some investors to cover their short positions though last night's comments from the Fed may likely fuel appetite from hedge funds to short the dollar. The Fed also said that the rundown of its balance sheet - or the stockpile of bonds it has accumulated over the past 10 years of quantitative easing - could slow too.

The drop in the dollar benefited the euro by overshadowing concern about weakening growth in the euro zone. It held firm at US$1.1478, not far from a three-week high of US$1.1504 hit overnight. For the month, the single currency was broadly flat.

But weakening economic momentum in the euro zone has led markets to price in an accommodative ECB through much of 2019. That may limit the upside for the euro over the medium term.

The dollar index, which tracks its value against six other major currencies, steadied at 95.355, not far from a three-week low of 95.16 hit overnight.

The Australian dollar added 0.3 per cent to US$0.7277 after rallying 1.3 per cent on Wednesday, its largest percentage gain since Jan 4.

The Swiss franc and yen each gained around 0.15 per cent versus the dollar, fetching 108.87 and 0.9923, respectively. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

Trashed mail a sign of deeper issues at SingPost?

Reversal of policy risks lifts market in January

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

GuocoLand Q2 profit plunges 83.6% to S$10.9m

SGX RegCo urges caution in trading of Sevak shares

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_3101.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

doc73vi3yy1fue13t7mggqj_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_raffles gen _251218_10.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore employment up in 2018 with retrenchments at 6-year low: MOM data

SL_mas_310119_15.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending flat in December: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening