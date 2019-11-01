You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CAO profit up 26% for Q3 on lower expenses

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 2:14 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CHINA Aviation Oil (Singapore) (CAO) posted a 26.0 per cent rise in net profit to US$23.9 million for its third quarter ended Sept 30, from US$18.9 million a year ago.

This was mainly due to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses, partially offset by a lower share of results from associates, the jet fuel trader said on Friday in a regulatory filing. 

Earnings per share stood at 2.77 US cents, up from 2.20 US cents a year ago. No dividend was declared for the quarter, unchanged from a year ago.

Revenue for Q3 fell 12.2 per cent to US$5.56 billion, from US$6.33 billion a year ago, mainly from lower oil prices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gross profit rose 47.1 per cent to US$16.3 million, from US$11.1 million a year ago. This was primarily due to higher jet supply volume and higher profits from trading and optimisation activities, the group added.

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take

Total expenses about halved to US$3.8 million for the third quarter, from US$8.2 million the year prior. This was mainly from the reversal of provision for expected credit loss of US$2.2 million, compared with an expected credit loss provision of US$1.6 million for the same period a year ago. Furthermore, improved capital management also resulted in lower interest expenses incurred on discounting letters of credit.

Meanwhile, the share of profits from associates fell 28.1 per cent to US$12.6 million from US$17.50 million the year before, mainly due to lower profit contributions from Pudong.

CAO chief executive and executive director Wang Yanjun said the group will continue to focus on driving long-term profitability through new market expansion for the supply and trading of jet fuel and other oil products.

"At the same time, we are proactively looking to invest in synergetic assets to strengthen the group’s growth platform," he said, adding that the group will continue to manage risks and exercise financial prudence for sustainable growth.

Shares of CAO were trading at S$1.25 as at 1.43pm, up three Singapore cents or 2.5 per cent, after the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit plans to buy 30 business park properties in US, Singapore for S$1.66b

Utico, Hyflux held talks ahead of Nov 1 deadline for rescue plan: lawyer

Hot stock: UOB down 1.12% despite stronger Q3 showing

Resources Prima CFO quits less than 1 year into job

Nico Steel extends property lease for 20 years, to invest S$460,000 in machinery, equipment

Rex unit completes deal for 30% stake in 2 Norwegian Sea drilling licences

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 03:19 PM
Consumer

Now you too can experience Hong Kong Protest violence, virtually

[HONG KONG] In the concrete jungle of a modern metropolis, a black-clad young man gears up to battle hostile cops...

Nov 1, 2019 02:58 PM
Government & Economy

JTC to build new semiconductor facility in Tampines, refurbish 4 wafer fab parks

[SINGAPORE] JTC Corporation is building a new semiconductor facility in Tampines, with the first phase to be...

Nov 1, 2019 02:51 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on fresh US-China tensions

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors took profits, with fresh worries over US-China trade...

Nov 1, 2019 02:31 PM
Garage

Billionaire families reshaping Silicon Valley's venture terrain

[LONDON] If you're a startup, tech entrepreneur or venture capitalist there's a good chance you do business with...

Nov 1, 2019 01:48 PM
Garage

GIC-backed travel app Traveloka eyes dual listing, bets on fintech

[JAKARTA] Traveloka, South-east Asia's largest online travel startup, is looking to financial services to boost...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly