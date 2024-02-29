Markets brace for US inflation reading, yen strengthens on BOJ comments

The US dollar tracked towards monthly gains on Thursday (Feb 29) as European inflation data trickled in and ahead of highly-anticipated US data, while the sliding yen made back some ground after a policymaker hinted at the need to exit ultra-easy policies.

Bitcoin was on the charge, topping US$63,000 early in the European morning for a gain of nearly 50 per cent in February. The monthly rise is the largest since December 2020, and a record high above US$69,000 is within sight. It was last at US$62,950.

The US dollar was down 0.47 per cent against the yen at 149.98 after Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata said he felt there were finally prospects for achieving the bank’s 2 per cent inflation target, paving the way to leave behind negative rates and yield caps.

At one point it was down as much as 0.72 per cent, which would be the US dollar’s biggest daily fall against the yen in 2024, though that’s in large part a reflection of how few days of strength the yen has had this year – the US dollar is still up 1.8 per cent on the Japanese currency in February.

“Takata’s remarks should add to conviction that an earlier than expected hike at the March meeting should not be ruled out,” said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

“With JPY shorts at record highs, unwinding of shorts should see JPY bears run for cover.”

The euro was steady on the day at US$1.0833 and largely flat for the month, little moved by inflation data from many of the currency bloc’s largest economies, ahead of eurozone wide numbers due on Friday.

The crucial question for currency markets at present is when central banks are sufficiently confident that inflation is heading back towards their target that they cut rates, and which central banks do so first.

Inflation fell in six economically important German states in February, preliminary data showed, suggesting German inflation is continuing on its downward trajectory.

Inflation also slowed in France although it was slightly higher than expected, and slowed more sharply in Spain.

“Inflation should continue to normalise gradually over the next few months, but disinflation will now be very gradual and will still take time,” Charlotte de Montpellier, ING’s senior economist, France and Switzerland said in a note on the French data.

The Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of US inflation and hence most important inflation print for global markets – the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index – is due Thursday.

Forecasts are for a rise of 0.4 per cent month on month.

It was not long ago that investors were hoping for just a 0.2 per cent increase but high readings on consumer and producer prices suggest the risk is for a result as high as 0.5 per cent.

“A stronger than expected PCE deflator can cause markets to reduce pricing for a May rate cut even further, supporting US dollar,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Kristina Clifton.

Markets price about a 20 per cent chance of a Fed easing in May, and have pushed out the likely timing of a cut to June. Futures imply a little more than three 25 basis point cuts this year, compared to five at the start of the month.

Sterling was down around 0.1 per cent at US$1.2647 and set for a small monthly decline.

Overall, the US dollar index was flat at 103.94 and heading for a February increase 0.38 per cent.

The New Zealand dollar was down 0.3 per cent at US$0.6079, having dropped 1.2 per cent a day ago when the central bank held rates and surprised markets with a downward tweak to its rates forecast. REUTERS