Singapore stocks close slightly higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares ended marginally higher on Wednesday (Mar 20), despite an overnight rally on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 hitting a record high.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was up 3.9 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,177.48. In the US, the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent, while the Dow advanced by 0.8 per cent.

Notably, the Singapore bourse recorded trading volume of about 2.1 billion securities worth S$876.5 million.

Seatrium continued to account for the lion’s share of total trading volume, with 1.2 billion shares of the offshore and marine counter transacted. Its shares were flat at S$0.079.

Glove maker Top Glove posted an 8.9 per cent or S$0.02 rise in its share price to S$0.245, after reporting a 68.9 per cent year-on-year lower loss of RM51.2 million (S$14.5 million) for the second quarter to February due to cost-cutting.

Wilmar International closed S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent lower at S$3.40, after the agribusiness announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Wilmar Pakistan, intends to increase its stake in Pakistan-listed Unity Foods by acquiring up to 277.1 million shares through a public offer. Wilmar Pakistan has a total effective shareholding interest of 28.97 per cent in Unity Foods.

SEE ALSO Singapore shares end flat on Tuesday as investors await Fed’s policy meeting

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

UOB and DBS shed 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively, to S$28.91 and S$34.94, while OCBC closed 0.4 per cent higher at S$13.42.

Across the broader market, gainers beat losers with 265 counters up and 238 finishing lower.