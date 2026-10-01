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Stocks to watch: DBS, DFI Retail, Frasers Property, Clint, ESR-Reit, Centurion, Coliwoo

Summarise

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Oct 1, 2026 · 08:41 AM
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[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Oct 1):

DBS : The bank on Thursday said it has appointed Gautam Banerjee to the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank, with immediate effect. Banerjee is currently chairman and senior managing director of Blackstone Singapore. He also serves on the boards of Singtel and GIC. Shares of DBS fell 1.1 per cent or S$0.88 to close at S$77.50 on Wednesday.

DFI Retail : The group is set to take over the Starbucks business in Asia from Maxim’s Caterers, it said on Wednesday. DFI indirectly holds a 50 per cent stake in Maxim’s, which will be bought back by the latter. The consideration for the share repurchase will be the equity interest in the Starbucks-licensed business, as well as a cash consideration of about US$340 million. Shares of DFI fell 1.5 per cent or US$0.05 to close at US$3.19 on Wednesday, before the news.

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