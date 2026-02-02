Wall Street opens lower as commodity rout rattles markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.74 points, or 0.14%, to 48,849.03. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday (Feb 2), as a violent sell-off in precious metals unsettled investors at the start of a week packed with corporate earnings and major economic data.

At 09.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.74 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 48,849.03.

The S&P 500 lost 14.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 6,923.46, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 92.34 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 23,380.75. REUTERS