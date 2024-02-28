Subscribers

CapitaLand Investment FY2023 profit falls to S$181 million on revaluation losses

Jessie Lim Vivienne Tay

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 8:39 am Updated Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 11:00 pm
CLI records S$600 million in revaluation and impairment losses for FY2023.
PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG, ST

CapitaLand Investment

CAPITALAND Investment (CLI) slipped into the red for the second half of its fiscal year, posting a S$170 million loss compared with H2 FY2022’s net profit of S$428 million, following losses from the revaluation of its investment properties.

The fair value losses, largely from its China and United States assets, dragged full-year profit down. For the year ended Dec 31, 2023, net profit dropped 79 per cent to S$181 million from S$861 million in FY2022. In FY2023, CLI recorded S$600 million in revaluation...

