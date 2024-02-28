CapitaLand Investment sinks into the red with S$170 million loss in H2

CAPITALAND Investment (CLI) has sunk into the red for the second half of its fiscal year, following losses from the revaluation of its investment properties.

Higher gains from asset recycling partially mitigated the loss, the group said in its financial results released on Wednesday (Feb 28).

Net loss for the six months ended Dec 31, 2023, stood at S$170 million, reversing from a net profit of S$428 million posted in the same period a year ago.

The results translate to a loss per share of 3.3 Singapore cents against earnings per share (EPS) of 8.3 cents in the previous corresponding period.

CLI had recorded S$600 million in revaluation and impairment losses during the period, compared with revaluation gains of S$30 million H2 2022.

Excluding the revaluation loss, cash profit after tax and minority interests (Patmi) would have risen 8 per cent to S$430 million. The 14.8 per cent decline in operating Patmi, which stood at S$224 million, was slightly offset by a 53.6 per cent increase in portfolio gains to S$206 million.

Revenue for the half-year period was down 5.5 per cent to S$1.4 billion from S$1.5 billion in the previous corresponding period. CLI attributed the weaker performance to a drop in rental income from investment properties, partially offset by a growth in fee-related earnings.

Rental income declined on lower corporate leasing demand in the United States and lower revenue from properties in China. In contrast, fee-related earnings grew as CLI obtained new management contracts and an increase in funds under management.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2023, net profit declined 79 per cent to S$181 million from S$861 million in FY2022, translating to an EPS of 3.5 cents. Revenue slipped 3.2 per cent year on year to S$2.8 billion from S$2.9 billion.

“The challenging environment has negatively impacted the valuation of the group’s investment properties, particularly those located in China, the US and the UK, as well as dampened fundraising appetite globally,” the group noted.

The board has proposed a final dividend of S$0.12 per share for FY2023, unchanged from FY2022.

Shares of CLI closed 1.1 per cent or S$0.03 lower at S$2.74 on Tuesday.