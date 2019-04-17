You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
BT EXCLUSIVE

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

Low valuations, poor trading liquidity, strong corporate balance sheets and cheap funding also driving rising buyout trend
Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Privatisation has picked up pace this year, and is likely to continue, as acquirers - strategic investors, private equity firms and entrepreneurs - continue to target listed corporates.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

PRIVATISATION has picked up pace this year, and is likely to continue, as acquirers - strategic investors, private equity firms and entrepreneurs - continue to target listed corporates.

There have been about a dozen ongoing and completed takeout offers this year, mostly

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190417_VISTB_3755961.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

7-ha Jurong tourism playground among moves to fend off rivals

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS, OCBC private bank AUM buck industry slide: survey

BT_20190417_SPGRAB_3755968.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Garage

GrabFood may be secret sauce for tasty margins

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening