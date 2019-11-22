You are here
Cash offer for San Teh closes, company shares suspended pending delisting
AN offer by the Kao family and its concert parties for all shares of property firm San Teh at S$0.28 apiece in cash closed on Thursday, after the offeror acquired 95.38 per cent of the company's shares.
The family - whose members include directors, and the chairman and CEO of San Teh - has crossed the 90 per cent shareholding threshold, triggering a compulsory acquisition.
San Teh has on Friday morning requested for its shares to be suspended. It had on Nov 1 applied to delist from the Singapore Exchange.
The Kao family had previously extended their voluntary conditional cash offer's closing date from Oct 24 to Nov 7 after managing to garner only 89.83 per cent of San Teh's shares.
The counter closed unchanged at S$0.275 on Thursday.