Cash offer for San Teh closes, company shares suspended pending delisting

AN offer by the Kao family and its concert parties for all shares of property firm San Teh at S$0.28 apiece in cash closed on Thursday, after the offeror acquired 95.38 per cent of the company's shares.

The family - whose members include directors, and the chairman and CEO of San Teh - has crossed the 90 per cent shareholding threshold, triggering a compulsory acquisition.

San Teh has on Friday morning requested for its shares to be suspended. It had on Nov 1 applied to delist from the Singapore Exchange.

The Kao family had previously extended their voluntary conditional cash offer's closing date from Oct 24 to Nov 7 after managing to garner only 89.83 per cent of San Teh's shares.

The counter closed unchanged at S$0.275 on Thursday.