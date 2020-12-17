You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cathay Pacific expects H2 loss to be 'significantly higher' than H1

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201217_CATHAY17A_4370925.jpg
Cathay Pacific Airways reported a 98.6 per cent fall in passenger numbers in November, and a smaller 26.2 per cent decline in its cargo carriage.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sydney

HONG KONG'S Cathay Pacific Airways expects a "significantly higher" second-half loss than its record first-half loss, driven by low demand, restructuring charges and impairments on its fleet of planes, it said on Wednesday.

The airline reported a HK$9.87 billion (S$1.69 billion) loss in the first half due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts had on average forecast a full-year loss of HK$18.3 billion before the announcement, according to 13 polled by Refinitiv.

Its previous record annual loss was HK$8.7 billion in 2008, during the global financial crisis.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We are still not seeing any meaningful improvement in our passenger business," Cathay chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.

The airline reported a 98.6 per cent fall in passenger numbers in November, though a smaller 26.2 per cent decline in cargo carriage.

"Given the slow speed of recovery, we expect to operate about 9 per cent of pre-Covid-19 capacity in December and slightly above 10 per cent in January 2021," Mr Lam said of the passenger business.

Cathay said in October that it would cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the pandemic, including nearly all of the positions at its regional airline Cathay Dragon, which it shut down. As part of the restructuring plan, expected to cost HK$2.2 billion, the remaining pilots and flight attendants signed new contracts that resulted in permanent pay cuts.

The airline expects to operate less than 50 per cent of its normal passenger capacity in 2021 due to border closures.

In the first half, it plans to operate well below 25 per cent, but it forecasts a possible recovery in the second half as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out more widely.

To help bolster its balance sheet in the meantime, Cathay received a US$5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government in June. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo to align listing rules with Singapore's push for restructuring hub

Rising ESG focus sees launch of another green Reit index

SME lender Funding Societies doubles valuation in Samsung-backed round

ECB lifts ban on bank dividends, capping payout at 15 per cent of profit

Corporate digest

High yield a key factor in Soilbuild Reit's privatisation exercise, but will investors accept the deal?

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress 'closing in' on US$900b Covid-19 aid package

[WASHINGTON] US congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a US$900 billion Covid-19 aid package...

Dec 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab...

Dec 17, 2020 12:04 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence eases from record, remains robust

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence eased slightly in December to the second-best level on record following the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

[DUBAI] Oil giant Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to...

Dec 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Switzerland ready to meet US for talks over currency manipulator label

[ZURICH] The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the US Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for