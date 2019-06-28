You are here

CDL to start private preview of Haus on Handy on June 29

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 10:42 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) will commence exclusive private previews for the 188-unit Haus on Handy on June 29.

Located in the Handy Road residential area in District 9, Haus on Handy is a two-minute walk to the Dhoby Ghaut MRT interchange for the North-South, North-East and Circle Lines. The development is expected to be launched in July.

Comprising two residential towers of nine and 12 storeys, the development has a heritage bungalow that has been converted into a club house offering an array of facilities and a covered walkway that connects to The Cathay.

Schools within the area include St Margaret's Primary School, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) and Singapore Management University.

Apartment sizes range from 420 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom unit to 1,141 sq ft for a three-bedroom unit. There are also six units of three-bedroom dual key apartments. 

Prices start from S$1.188 million for one-bedroom units, S$1.668 million for two-bedroom units and S$2.708 million for three-bedroom units.

Chia Ngiang Hong, group general manager of CDL, said: "Given its outstanding attributes, including a unique heritage bungalow Club Haus and attractive pricing, Haus on Handy offers a compelling investment opportunity with strong rental potential. We expect that the development will attract homebuyers and investors looking for an exceptional project with all the excitement that city living has to offer."

Marketing agents for the property are ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex.

