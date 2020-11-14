You are here

Centurion's Q3 revenue falls 11% on lower portfolio occupancy

Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 12:14 AM
DORMITORY developer-operator Centurion Corp on Friday posted an 11 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue to S$29.4 million, due mainly to lower occupancy in its portfolio because of Covid-19, particularly in its student accommodation properties in Australia and the United Kingdom.

The group's purpose-built student accommodation assets in Melbourne and Manchester recorded the largest reductions in occupancy as the two cities continued to battle the virus outbreak with travel restrictions and closures of university campuses. Q3 revenue in the UK was also affected by the early lease termination offered for the final semester of UK's academic year.

But this was moderated by the stable performance of its worker accommodation portfolio which, despite slightly reduced occupancy, reported marginal revenue growth of 1 per cent for Q3 compared to a year ago.

It was also mitigated by revenue contributions from a newly-added management service contract from JTC in Singapore and from dwell Archer House in the UK which started operating in Q4 2019.

Centurion did not provide profit figures in its business update.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for