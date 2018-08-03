You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Challenger Q2 net profit up 3% to S$4m

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 6:15 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CHALLENGER Technologies' net profit edged up 3 per cent to S$4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, up from S$3.9 million in the year-ago period, it reported on Friday after the market closed.

Revenue for the quarter was down a marginal 3 per cent year-on-year to S$76.2 million from S$78.8 million, due mainly to lower online sales, offset by stronger growth in retail, trade show and corporate sales.

Earnings per share for the quarter were 1.16 Singapore cents, compared to 1.13 Singapore cents for Q2 2017.

Challenger has recommended an interim dividend of 1.1 Singapore cents, to be paid by Aug 24, in line with the dividend recommended for the same period a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The latest results took Challenger's first-half net profit to S$9.3 million, up 31 per cent year-on-year from S$7.1 million. First-half revenue was down one per cent at S$153.8 million, from S$155.1 million.

Challenger said that towards the end of the second quarter, it noticed a slowdown in retail sales. "This challenging operating environment is expected to continue on into the second half of 2018," it said in a media release on its results.

In anticipation of this, Challenger had already planned to open two new retail concepts by the end of 2018, to reach a more diverse group of customers. By August, PIT.money will open at JCube, stocking end-of-life, demo and trade-in IT products. By December, Musica.Boutique will open at ION Orchard, offering mid- to high-end audio products.

Another Challenger superstore is due to open in Paya Lebar Quarter, with the mixed development's retail mall expected to open in early 2019. Challenger currently has a total retail network of 37 stores in Singapore.

Challenger shares closed unchanged at 49 Singapore cents on Friday before the release of results.

Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng sees turnaround with Q2 net profit of S$11.1m

Hoe Leong's free float restored, trading to resume Aug 6

SPH unit acquires remaining stake in video content marketing subsidiary BNM Content Solutions

Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2

Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2

UOL Q2 bottom line rises 21% to S$132.7m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
3 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
4 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
5 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on overheated valuations

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening