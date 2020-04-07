Changing hands

You are here

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

Europe worries about virus timebomb in its prisons

[BRUSSELS] European governments fear often overcrowded prisons are virus timebombs during this pandemic and are...

Apr 7, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

White House, experts clash over use of drug for coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday acknowledged that members of the task force dealing...

Apr 6, 2020 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 66 new cases; Little Gems Preschool among 2 new clusters

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 66 cases of Covid-19 on Monday (April 6), along with two new clusters, said the...

Apr 6, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

24 doctors dead as Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

[JAKARTA] A medical association in Indonesia said 24 doctors have died after contracting the coronavirus as the...

Apr 6, 2020 10:45 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Dimon mulls suspending 2020 dividend

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan's top boss, Jamie Dimon, on Monday said he sees a "bad recession" in 2020, and that the largest...

