Changing hands

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

OCBC to enter digital banking fray with Keppel, Vertex-backed Validus

Eagle Hospitality Trust units hit fresh low as investors take flight

SPH prices new perpetual at 4%

As a private company, FEO has more options for Chancery Court

No valuation done in disposal of UEL and WBL shares: Perennial

Kuok Group makes offer for PACC Offshore at S$0.215 per share in cash

Nov 5, 2019 12:27 AM
Banking & Finance

Barclays faces SEC probe into sales of property-backed bonds

[LONDON] US regulators are investigating whether Barclays Plc violated securities laws after a former trader at the...

Nov 5, 2019 12:18 AM
Nov 5, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson's Conservatives have 7-point lead over Labour

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a seven percentage-point lead over the opposition...

Nov 5, 2019 12:01 AM
Real Estate

Apple pledges US$2.5b for affordable California housing

[NEW YORK] Apple Inc will contribute US$2.5 billion toward easing the housing crisis in California, joining other...

Nov 4, 2019 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Top lawyer declines to testify in impeachment inquiry

[WASHINGTON] The White House's top national security lawyer declined to appear for a scheduled deposition Monday...

