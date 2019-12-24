Changing hands

You are here

Boxgreen doubles daily output with new plant at Changi Prison

Do telcos need more time to prep 5G bids?

Hyflux investor to engage with PnP holders 'as soon as practicable'

SPH adds 7 more UK cities to its student accommodation portfolio for £411m

Yangzijiang shares soar 6.5% with chairman back at helm

Holiday season makes for STI's dull start

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 11:56 PM
Transport

Tesla arranges over US$1.4b in financing from China

[SHANGHAI] Tesla Inc has lined up more than US$1.4 billion in financing from local banks for its Shanghai factory as...

Dec 23, 2019 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

India's Modi party loses state election amid protests over citizenship law

[NEW DELHI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party lost control of another state on Monday, adding to a string...

Dec 23, 2019 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders tepid; shipments drop

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods barely rose in November and shipments fell, suggesting...

Dec 23, 2019 11:04 PM
Companies & Markets

IEV to raise S$3.8m by issuing new shares at S$0.05 apiece

CATALIST-LISTED IEV Holdings, which provides engineering solutions to the oil and gas sector, plans to raise gross...

Dec 23, 2019 10:52 PM
Government & Economy

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down, Chair David Calhoun named chief

[NEW YORK] Boeing on Monday replaced its embattled chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, saying a change was needed as...

