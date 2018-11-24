Chaswood Resources to sell F&B businesses in Malaysia as part of restructuring exercise

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CHASWOOD Resources Holdings is divesting certain food & beverage businesses in Malaysia for RM8 million (S$2.6 million) in line with its ongoing restructuring efforts.
In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the company said that its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg