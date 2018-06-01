You are here

Chemicals firm Anchun International reshuffles board, names new CEO

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 7:59 AM
ANCHUN International Holdings, in its latest board reshuffle, has appointed Zheng Zhi Zhong as executive director and chief executive of the chemicals engineering company.

According to the company's exchange filing, Mr Zheng has been working in Hunan Anchun Advanced Technology Co for the past 10 years, and has been engaged in engineering design, project management and production management.

Formerly the company's executive director and chief operating officer, he takes over from chief executive Xie Ming, who has been redesignated executive chairman.

Meanwhile, Xie Ding Zhong, previously a non-executive chairman, has been redesignated non-executive director.

Anchun added that the composition of its audit, nominating and remuneration committees remain unchanged.

Companies & Markets

