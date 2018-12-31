You are here

China Medical (International) Group names new CEO

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 3:05 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CHINA Medical (International) Group has appointed Ang Kok Huan as executive director and chief executive officer with effect from Dec 31.

Mr Ang, 49, was voted in as executive director at an extraordinary general meeting the same day. He was deputy head and portfolio manager of the managed accounts department of Phillip Securities from 2013 to March 2018. Prior to that, he was an independent stock broker.

As CEO of China Medical, he will oversee the overall management of the company and lead a strategic review of the business.

The group also named Violet Seah Sin Yuen as chief financial officer, replacing Albert Tan Tiong Heng who left to pursue other career opportunities.

