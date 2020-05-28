China Everbright bags deal to expand Shandong wastewater treatment plant

CHINA Everbright Water has clinched a contract to expand the Dezhou Lingcheng Wastewater Treatment Project in China’s Shandong province, the Mainboard-listed company announced in a Thursday bourse filing.It has signed a supplementary agreement with the Lingcheng District Government of Dezhou City for the project, which entails an investment of 130 million yuan (S$26.2 million). The project will have a daily waste-water treatment capacity of 30,000 cubic metres (cu m), a daily defluoridation capacity of 60,000 cu m and a sludge-reduction facility. The discharged water will meet at least the national Grade 1A standard, going by the discharge standard of pollutants for municipal wastewater treatment plants, China Everbright said. An Xuesong, chief executive of China Everbright, said that the latest project “shows that the company’s business strength, quality and brand are well recognised and supported by the local government authorities and the public”.

“The company will proactively leverage the economies of scale and synergies from these projects to provide water-treatment services with better quality and higher efficiency. By these means, China Everbright will better fulfill the waste-water treatment demand of Dezhou City, facilitate the improvement of water quality of the river transect of the Hai River basin in the city, and continue improving the quality of the local water environment and living environment,” he added.

Shares of China Everbright closed at S$0.199 on Thursday, down S$0.001 or 0.5 per cent.