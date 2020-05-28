You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Everbright bags deal to expand Shandong wastewater treatment plant

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 7:02 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

CHINA Everbright Water has clinched a contract to expand the Dezhou Lingcheng Wastewater Treatment Project in China’s Shandong province, the Mainboard-listed company announced in a Thursday bourse filing.It has signed a supplementary agreement with the Lingcheng District Government of Dezhou City for the project, which entails an investment of 130 million yuan (S$26.2 million). The project will have a daily waste-water treatment capacity of 30,000 cubic metres (cu m), a daily defluoridation capacity of 60,000 cu m and a sludge-reduction facility. The discharged water will meet at least the national Grade 1A standard, going by the discharge standard of pollutants for municipal wastewater treatment plants, China Everbright said. An Xuesong, chief executive of China Everbright, said that the latest project “shows that the company’s business strength, quality and brand are well recognised and supported by the local government authorities and the public”. 

“The company will proactively leverage the economies of scale and synergies from these projects to provide water-treatment services with better quality and higher efficiency. By these means, China Everbright will better fulfill the waste-water treatment demand of Dezhou City, facilitate the improvement of water quality of the river transect of the Hai River basin in the city, and continue improving the quality of the local water environment and living environment,” he added. 

Shares of China Everbright closed at S$0.199 on Thursday, down S$0.001 or 0.5 per cent.

SEE ALSO

China Everbright's proposed 3b yuan note issue gets regulatory nod

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp unveils 10-year roadmap with focus on four key segments

Broadway Industrial enters non-binding proposal to sell hard-disk business

Yangzijiang inks new container feeder contract worth 392m yuan

Former Noble CEO wins appeal in Singapore court over shares

NLB, SPH extend free access of digital newspapers beyond 'circuit breaker'

Brokers' take: SGX price targets slashed on MSCI licence loss, increased competition

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp unveils 10-year roadmap with focus on four key segments

SINGAPORE conglomerate Keppel Corp has unveiled a 10-year roadmap that sharpens its focus on four key segments and...

May 28, 2020 06:34 PM
Government & Economy

Trump leapfrogs back ahead of Obama in stock market gains

[SAN FRANCISCO] US President Donald Trump is once again beating predecessor Barack Obama in stock market performance...

May 28, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 28, 2020 06:24 PM
Technology

Amazon to offer permanent roles to 70% of 175,000 new US hires

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon.com plans to offer permanent jobs to about 70 per cent of the US workforce it has hired...

May 28, 2020 06:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial enters non-binding proposal to sell hard-disk business

PRECISION manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group has entered a non-binding indicative proposal to dispose of its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.