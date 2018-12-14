China Everbright Water inks deal to build, operate leachate treatment system

WATER treatment company China Everbright Water has secured a project, which commands an investment of 51.46 million yuan (S$10.26 million), to build and operate a leachate treatment system.

The project is called Xuzhou Yanqun Household Waste Landfill Leachate Treatment Project and is the first leachate treatment service project for the company.

It has a designed daily treatment capacity of 600 cubic metres.

An Xuesong, executive director and CEO of Everbright Water, said in an announcement on Friday: "This is of great importance for the company in expanding new business and strengthening cooperation between the company and Xuzhou City in the environmental water sector. Following completion of construction work, the project will properly process leachate from the Yanqun Waste Landfill site. The project will also effectively reduce potential environmental risks incurred from leachate leakage."

China Everbright Water closed down S$0.01 at S$0.325 before the announcement.