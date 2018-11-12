You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water net profit up 18% in Q3

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SINGAPORE-LISTED China Everbright Water has posted a net profit of HK$144.3 million (S$25.4 million) in the third quarter, up 18 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the three months ended Sept 30 rose 39 per cent to HK$1.04 billion, on the back of a HK$227.76 million increase in construction revenue, HK$54 million rise in operation revenue and HK$8.62 million rise in finance income.

The higher construction revenue was due mainly to construction of the sponge city project and the water supply project.

The expansion and upgrading of several waste water treatment plants which were under construction during Q3 also helped lift the topline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The higher operation revenue was the result of the commencement of operation of new projects over the 12 months to Sept 30, as well as tariff hikes for several projects effected over the same period.

Earnings per share was HK$0.054, up from HK$0.047 in Q3 last year. Net asset value per share was HK$2.96 as at Sept 30, down from HK$2.99 as at Dec 31 last year.

The counter fell one Singapore cent or 2.82 per cent to S$0.345 on Monday before results were announced after trading hours.

In the nine months to Sept 30, China Everbright Water’s net profit rose 36 per cent to HK$515 million on a 42 per cent rise in revenue to HK$3.4 billion.

Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro to trial self-driving shuttle bus on NUS campus from March next year

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research upgrades CDL to 'buy', ups fair value estimate to S$10.73

Singapore High Court grants Swissco judicial management extension

Grab in tie-up with UOB for financial services in region

Halcyon Agri Q3 profit dives 75.8% on compressed margins from low rubber prices

Two Chinatown shophouses up for sale with guide price around S$32.8m

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
3 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

AK_GoJek_1211.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

BP_Grab_121118_40.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab in tie-up with UOB for financial services in region

Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Consumers could soon use Razer Pay at Nets terminals in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening