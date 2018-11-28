You are here

China Everbright Water secures 230m yuan waste water treatment project

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 5:49 PM
CHINA Everbright Water has secured a project commanding an investment of about 230 million yuan (S$45.59 million) in China’s Jiangsu province.     

The water treatment firm said after Wednesday's trading close that it will invest in, construct and operate the Jiangyin Binjiang Plant 2 and pipeline project on a build-operate-transfer basis.

The project consists of a plant with 40,000 cubic metres of designed daily waste water treatment capacity, 2.97 km of pipeline network, and a 10,000 cubic metre ancillary pump station.

It will provide services over a 30-year concession period to the districts under the Jiangyin High-tech Industrial Development Zone.

