China Gaoxian's application for extension to hold AGM, file annual return rejected

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 10:21 PM
nishar@sph.com.sgNisha_BT

THE Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority has rejected an application from China Gaoxian Fibre Fabric Holdings for a further extension of time to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) and file its annual return for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018.

"The company will endeavour to convene its AGM and lay its audited financial statements for FY2018 as soon as possible," China Gaoxian said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

