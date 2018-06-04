You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Taisun's board suspends trading on counter

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 8:43 AM
UPDATED Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 10:04 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

TRADING in shares of fabric maker China Taisan Technology was suspended with immediate effect on Monday, after the board said the state of affairs of the company cannot be ascertained, given the developments in the ongoing audit.

In a slew of regulatory filings released on Monday, China Taisan said the management is "still in the midst of preparing and completing the necessary works" for the annual general meeting (AGM). China Taisan is looking to extend the deadline for which it can hold its AGM to June 30, 2018.

It added that as the management "is unable to fulfil the requests of the auditors for the valuation of PPE (property, plant and equipment) expenditure", the board will take "necessary actions" to protect the interest of the company and shareholders.

It further announced that its proposed subscription of additional shares has been pulled, as the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said the company has "unresolved audit matters". The company had earlier proposed to issue 11.2 million new shares, but SGX's rejection on May 31, 2018 led to the lapse in the subscription agreement's long-stop date.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The SGX has quizzed the company, which has been on the distressed watch list for about a year, on various issues ranging from key boardroom appointments and departures to the valuation of certain assets to its financial books. In June 2017, China Taisan's independent auditors RT LLP cast significant doubts over the firm's ability to continue as a going concern over its audited financial statements for the year ended December 2016.

Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral former CEO and executive director dispose 37m shares for S$12.6m

Mary Chia granted extension to announce FY18 results, conduct AGM

Vard widens Q1 loss

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

Scouring the region for growth, sector leaders

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BP_SGX_040618_3.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

Jun 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Vard Holdings, Rex Int'l, Mary Chia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening