You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China unit won't surrender seals, claims it did not appropriate rental monies: China Environment

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 4:34 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

CHINA Environment said that managers of a wholly owned subsidiary in China would not cede over control of the unit's funds and also rebutted allegations of possible misappropriation of rental income.

China Environment, an industrial waste gas treatment company, said that it had met with the management of Anhui Dongyuan Environmental Protection Co following an earlier unsuccessful attempt to obtain the China unit's company seals.

China Environment said that at the meeting, Anhui Dongyuan's management cited pressure from a Chinese creditor, one Li Qun Bin, for not handing over control of the subsidiary's funds. Anhui Dongyuan's management said that it owed 6.47 million yuan (S$1.36 million) to the creditor, China Environment stated.

Anhui Dongyuan's management also said that it did not misappropriate any rental monies, China Environment said. In May, China Environment said that auditors uncovered possible misappropriation of rental income monies at the unit as part of the audit for fiscal 2016 and 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the time, China Environment requested that Anhui Dongyuan's management hand over company seals entrusted to them pending the resolution of the misappropriation issue. But the unit's management declined to hand over the seals and escorted Singapore management off the premises. China Environment said then that it was looking to amicably resolve the issue before taking further action.

In the latest announcement, China Environment said it was seeking advice on subsequent actions, and will update shareholders.

Trading in China Environment shares is currently suspended.

Companies & Markets

CW Group says unable to redeem SGD bonds; faces statutory demands from lender

Summons filed to block Singapore Myanmar Investco's US$10.8m TPR divestment

Stocks to watch: Midas, MTQ, RHT Health Trust

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MyRepublic_210618_101.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Technology

MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users

Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Salaries for highly-skilled Singapore workers set to surge due to global talent crunch: study

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening