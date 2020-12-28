You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
COMMODITIES

China's imports of Australian copper concentrate lowest since at least 2016

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

CHINA'S imports of copper concentrate from Australia plunged for a second month in November to the lowest since at least 2016, customs data showed on Saturday, as a bilateral trade dispute slams China's demand for Australian supply of the commodity.

Arrivals of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, from Australia into China, the world's biggest copper consumer, were 26,717 tonnes last month, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs. That was down 34 per cent from October and down 77.8 per cent from a year earlier, marking the lowest monthly total in records going back to January 2017.

Australian media reports in early November said Beijing had instructed companies not to purchase copper ore and concentrate - as well as at least six other commodities, ranging from coal to lobster - from Australia from Nov 6 due to souring relations between the two countries. Copper concentrate, used by smelters to make refined copper, is one of several Australian commodities facing import restrictions in China amid tense relations between the two countries.

Ties soured in 2018 when Australia became the first country to publicly ban China's Huawei Technologies Co from its 5G network, and worsened this year when Australia called for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

Shipments of Australian copper concentrate had fallen more than 50 per cent in October from the previous month, although this was before the reported restrictions were to take effect.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last month, China's copper concentrate imports from all countries were 1.83 million tonnes, up 8.3 per cent from October but down 15 per cent on year.

Australia accounted for 4.8 per cent of China's total copper concentrate imports in 2019, making it the fifth-biggest supplier, following Chile, Peru, Mongolia and Mexico. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore digital banks face hard slog but incumbents can't sit pretty either

BRC Asia still keen on China expansion

Inflection point on rising wedge formation for EURUSD

Rollout of 5G to be closely watched for earnings potential

Pandemic hits 2020 telco roaming revenue

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 27, 2020 10:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Lai Huat changes intended use of proposed rights issue proceeds

HONG Lai Huat has announced a change in the intended use of the proceeds from its proposed renounceable non-...

Dec 27, 2020 08:27 PM
Government & Economy

Covid vaccinations start from Dec 30, with healthcare workers from NCID

SINGAPORE'S Covid-19 vaccination exercise kicks off on Wednesday, Dec 30 with healthcare workers at the National...

Dec 27, 2020 07:18 PM
Government & Economy

5% of vaccine stocks should be set aside for groups critical to Singapore's functioning: MOH expert committee

SINGAPORE'S expert committee on the Covid-19 vaccination recommends that around 5 per cent of available vaccine...

Dec 27, 2020 04:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Pan Ocean Co to invest in 204b won in shipbuilding contract for an LNG carrier

MAINBOARD-LISTED Pan Ocean Co is investing 204 billion won (about S$246.5 million) in a shipbuilding contract for a...

Dec 27, 2020 03:46 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,524....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid vaccinations start from Dec 30, with healthcare workers from NCID

5% of vaccine stocks should be set aside for groups critical to Singapore's functioning: MOH expert committee

Hong Lai Huat changes intended use of proposed rights issue proceeds

Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban

Pan Ocean Co to invest in 204b won in shipbuilding contract for an LNG carrier

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for