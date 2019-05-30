You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chinese firm overstates cash by 30b yuan using false documents

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

ONE of China's largest listed drug makers that's been under a regulatory probe for months said it overstated cash positions after using false documents and transaction records. The stock tumbled by the 5 per cent daily limit.

Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co, a producer of traditional Chinese medicines, said in a filing on Wednesday that such methods have led to an overstatement of cash holdings by 29.9 billion yuan (S$6 billion). The company admitted to "serious" deficiencies in its corporate governance and internal controls, according to the filing.

The revelation came after Chinese securities regulator concluded earlier this month that the company probably fabricated bank deposits and other financial transactions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kangmei said in April an accounting "error" led to the overstatement of its 2017 cash position by about 30 billion yuan, and one securities lawyer said that amount was unprecedented in China.

GP Certified Public Accountants, the accounting firm for Kangmei, has been under investigation by the stock market watchdog since earlier this month.

Kangmei's shares have lost about 50 per cent this year, among the worst performers on the MSCI China Index, after the company told investors that it was under investigation in December. Kangmei was removed from the list of China Connect Securities from May 21.

The company said earlier this month related parties used the firm's funds to trade its shares. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

CAD seizes Allied Tech documents, interviews exec director Kenneth Low

Corteva Agriscience opens Asia-Pac head office

Yoma Q4 profit soars to US$25.7m on fair value gains

CIMB posts first quarterly profit drop since 2015

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Opinion

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BT_20190530_JASPH30_3795610.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening