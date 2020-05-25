Chinese companies listed on American exchanges feel the heat of US-China tension

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THIS past week, the US Senate passed by unanimous consent a bill that could disqualify many Chinese companies from listing on American stock exchanges.
The initial reaction of market watchers - including myself - was that the US was letting politics get in the way of business, and that it...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes