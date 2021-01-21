CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
RENTAL reversions at Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT)’s malls were a negative 6.6 per cent in FY20, but the chief executive of the manager Tony Tan hopes that this is the bottom for the real estate investment trust (Reit). The Reit would only be willing to accept lower rents for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes