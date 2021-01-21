You are here

CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 8:57 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 3:23 PM
CAPITALAND Integrated Commercial Trust on Thursday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.63 Singapore cents for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, down 15.4 per cent from 3.11 cents a year ago.
RENTAL reversions at Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT)’s malls were a negative 6.6 per cent in FY20, but the chief executive of the manager Tony Tan hopes that this is the bottom for the real estate investment trust (Reit). The Reit would only be willing to accept lower rents for...

