You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CIMB posts first quarterly profit drop since 2015

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd on Wednesday logged its first quarterly profit drop since 2015, with year-ago results being inflated by a one-off gain, while the Malaysian lender also flagged a challenging year ahead.

The lender also reported a profit drop in its consumer, corporate segments and a loss in investment banking unit, a bourse statement showed.

CIMB, Malaysia's second-largest lender by asset, has been posting consecutive quarterly earnings growth since the end of 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We expect the rest of 2019 to remain challenging, amid fresh trade tensions and other macro-economic headwinds, coupled with tougher operating conditions in our major markets," CEO Zafrul Aziz said in a statement.

Malaysia's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter at 4.5 per cent supported by a recovery in the agriculture sector, but weakening global demand and the US-China trade war are seen increasing risks for the country.

A year ago, CIMB charted its highest quarterly profit in five years lifted by lower costs and provisions as well as a one-off gain.

The bank's profit for the three months ended March was RM1.19 billion (S$391.6 million), compared with RM1.31 billion in the same period last year.

The net profit, however, was higher than the RM777.9 million average estimate from two analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue came in at 4.17 billion ringgit, a 3 per cent drop from the previous year.

Meanwhile, CIMB's total gross loans grew 7.6 per cent versus a year ago, while deposits rose 5.6 per cent.

Net interest margin (NIM) - a measure of bank profitability - came in at 2.48 per cent in the first quarter, CIMB said.

The lender's net interest income grew 1.7 per cent to RM2.46 billion.

Bigger rival Maybank is expected to report its first-quarter results on Thursday. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

CAD seizes Allied Tech documents, interviews exec director Kenneth Low

Corteva Agriscience opens Asia-Pac head office

Yoma Q4 profit soars to US$25.7m on fair value gains

Chinese firm overstates cash by 30b yuan using false documents

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Opinion

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BT_20190530_JASPH30_3795610.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening