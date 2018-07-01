You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit

Sun, Jul 01, 2018 - 4:03 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

CIMB Bank Singapore has rolled out an online Singapore-dollar fixed deposit application service for new customers.

With this new service, the Singapore arm of Malaysia-based CIMB Group lays claim to being the first bank to offer such an online application service in Singapore.

CIMB Bank Singapore’s country head and CEO Mak Lye Mun said that the new service - CIMB Fast Fixed Deposit - would be the first of many online services the bank has in the pipeline.

“In today’s time-starved landscape, people are constantly looking for services that are convenient, fast and efficient. Recognising this change in how our clients are banking with us, CIMB is moving towards adopting a technology-based way of banking so that customers can do it anywhere, any time at their convenience,” he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New CIMB customers only have to fill up an online application form to open a Singapore-dollar fixed account together with a CIMB FastSaver online savings account.  The online savings account is used to facilitate the crediting and debiting of funds to and from the Singapore-dollar fixed deposit account.

Single applicants can then proceed to make transfers from their accounts with other banks in Singapore to their CIMB FastSaver account for placement into their CIMB Fast Fixed Deposits account. Joint applicants will both have to make transfers from their respective individual accounts with other banks locally to go through the same process.

CIMB has also introduced exclusive online promotional interest rates for Singapore-dollar fixed deposits from July 1 to July 31, 2018 for all CIMB Fast Fixed Deposit customers. The online promotional interest rates are respectively 1.4 per cent per annum, 1.65 per cent per annum and 1.8 per cent per annum for  3-month, 6-month and 12-month fixed deposits.  New customers will get to enjoy these rates as long as their accounts are opened and funded within the promotional period.

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-11Oct-04.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

Jun 30, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Key risks to consider when investing in corporate perpetuals

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

Most Read

1 Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors
2 Was oBike just building to sell?
3 CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m
4 Koufu plans S$85m IPO in July
5 US first-quarter GDP growth revised down to 2%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

cs-generic-11Oct-04.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

BT_20180630_20ANSON_3486467.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

CCT sells Twenty Anson for S$516m in biggest pure-office deal this year

BT_20180630_BOARD_3486525.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Women independent directors add to companies' financial performance: NUS study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening