You are here
CityDev gears up for series of launches with eye to replenishing land bank
Property group's Q4 net profit falls 54.7% to S$77.9m on impairment losses of S$94.1m - mostly from its US hotels
Singapore
AS City Developments Limited (CDL) gears up for its slew of residential project launches, it's also taken a liking to some government land sales (GLS) sites later this year. The property group also won't rule out occasional en bloc deals.
Group chief executive officer
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg