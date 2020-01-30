You are here

ComfortDelGro, Charles & Keith see virus-induced impact on China operations

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 8:41 PM
TRANSPORT operator ComfortDelGro Corp and fashion retailer Charles & Keith Group have started to see their operations in China affected by the Wuhan virus outbreak, the companies said.

Comfort has been asked by the Chinese authorities to suspend operations at its driving centre in Nanjing - about 530km away from Wuhan - and has done so since Jan 28. It has a 60 per cent stake in Nanjing ComfortDelGro Xixia Driver Training Co, which has some 600 enrolled students. Its other driving school, Chengdu ComfortDelGro Qing Yang Driving School Co, which is further away from Wuhan, continues to operate.

Ridership for Comfort's taxi services in eight Chinese cities and bus trips at its 60-per cent owned bus station in Guangzhou have both declined. Drivers operating its combined fleet of 11,000 taxis in China have reported a fall in demand for services, it said, while Tianhe Bus Station saw the number of bus trips during the Chinese New Year period come down 15 per cent year-on-year to 24,000.

In Australia and the United Kingdom, where it operates bus and taxi services, the situation remains stable, although precautions have been stepped up, Comfort added. 

Meanwhile, Charles & Keith Group has followed all precautionary measures implemented by the local authorities and mall managers in China to curb the spread of the virus, including cutting operating hours and temporarily closing stores and offices.

The group has shut 55 Charles & Keith stores and four Pedro stores in areas such as Wuhan, Xi'an, Hangzhou and Chongqing.

"The company hopes to reopen the stores as soon as it is appropriate to do so," said a spokeswoman. The retailer currently has a total of 278 Charles & Keith stores and 20 Pedro stores in China.

