You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro posts 10.8% fall in Q3 net profit to S$70m

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 6:05 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

COMFORTDELGRO Corp's net profit fell 10.8 per cent to S$70 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30 from S$78.5 million a year ago, the transport operator said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Revenue edged up 1.1 per cent to S$979 million on increased contributions from new acquisitions mainly in the public transport services business. This was offset by unfavourable exchange rates from the weaker British pound and Australian dollar, and decreases from existing businesses.

Earnings per share was 3.23 Singapore cents, down from 3.63 cents a year ago.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, net profit was down a marginal 1.6 per cent to S$216.3 million from S$219.8 million a year ago. Revenue was up 4.3 per cent to S$2.9 billion, and earnings per share was 9.99 Singapore cents, compared with 10.16 cents in the corresponding period of the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net asset value per ordinary share was 116.33 cents, compared with 120.7 cents as at Dec 31, 2018.

SEE ALSO

Vicom net profit up 6.5% to S$7.2m in Q3

No dividend was declared for the period under review.

ComfortDelGro CEO Yang Ban Seng said the weakening global economic and political environment has weighed on the group's businesses, which continue to face intense competition.

"Despite the significant challenges, we have managed to grow our topline, with stronger contributions from our overseas businesses," he said, noting that the Australian operations have performed particularly well on the back of acquisitions made last year. ComfortDelGro's public transport business continues to grow in revenue and profit, Mr Yang added.

"Going forward, we will continue to look out for investment opportunities and build on our strengths in the mobility sphere."

ComfortDelGro shares closed down one Singapore cent or 0.42 per cent to S$2.38 on Wednesday before the results were announced.

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

AEI Corp's share price jumps 21%, prompting SGX query

AEI Corporation's share price shot up in the last half-hour of trading on Wednesday before closing nearly 21 per...

Nov 13, 2019 05:41 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 12....

Nov 13, 2019 04:51 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks move lower at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets moved lower at the start of trading on Wednesday, following Asian exchanges...

Nov 13, 2019 04:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Temasek to sell 12-year, 30-year euro bonds

SINGAPORE state investment firm Temasek Holdings said its wholly-owned subsidiary will launch a dual tranche...

Nov 13, 2019 04:38 PM
Real Estate

The Arcade up again for collective sale with S$780m asking price

OWNERS of The Arcade in Collyer Quay are making a second stab at a collective sale with an asking price of S$780...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly