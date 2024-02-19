China’s JD.com evaluating takeover of UK retailer Currys

CHINESE e-commerce operator JD.com is the latest company to consider buying UK electronics retailer Currys, at a time that the Beijing-based retailer is seeking new avenues for growth in the face of rising competition at home.

JD.com “is in the very preliminary stages of evaluating a possible transaction that may include a cash offer for the entire issued share capital of Currys,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday (Feb 19). It came in response to a report by the Telegraph that the two sides held exploratory talks in recent weeks. JD.com has until Mar 18 to decide whether to make an offer, the company noted in its statement.

Currys said over the weekend it rejected a preliminary offer of 62 pence a share from Elliott Advisors that it believed “significantly undervalued” the London-based company.

The bid was 32 per cent higher than Friday’s closing price of 47.1 pence and would have valued Currys at about £700 million (S$1.2 billion). The shares have fallen more than 36 per cent over the past year. Currys operates about 300 stores in the UK and employs more than 15,000 people.

The Chinese e-commerce platform has sought to claw back growth in the face of stiff competition from up-and-comers like PDD Holdings In recent months, JD.com has nearly doubled salaries for some of its front-line staff to boost morale and shifted its focus on lower-tier cities.

Like many other Chinese tech giants, JD.com has also doubled down on efforts to expand internationally as domestic consumption struggled to recover from three years of strict Covid curbs.

In a letter to employees earlier this month, the company said it needed to “prepare for the complex competitive environment,” in part by building up supply chain logistic capabilities in “major countries” in the next three years.

“We will persistently set up international shopping platform channels to provide more low-priced, quality products for consumers and boost our supply chain capabilities overseas,” said the letter, reported earlier by local media outlets and confirmed by the company spokesperson. BLOOMBERG