Cutting the cord?: The events leading up to Cordlife’s MOH suspension and arrests of its directors, former group CEO

AMID ongoing investigations into its processes and a shareholder dispute, troubled private cord-blood bank Cordlife Group has been thrust back into the spotlight after Friday’s (Mar 22) arrests of four directors and its former group chief executive officer.
The Business Times traces the timeline of events leading to these arrests, which are related to alleged breaches-of-disclosure obligations. These disclosures relate to irregular temperatures in its storage tanks, which had led to a six-month suspension notice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) in November 2023.
2020 - Nov 2023: Movements in the dark – lapses in Cordlife’s storage units, but the public is not informed
From November 2020 to Nov 30, 2023: Cordlife’s cryopreserved cord-blood units in seven of 22 storage tanks are exposed to temperatures above acceptable limits at different periods.
February, March and June 2022: At least one tank (Tank A) containing 2,200 cord-blood units is exposed to temperatures beyond acceptable limits for several days in these months.
June 2022: “Certain members” of Cordlife’s management team are alerted by an employee that one tank was exposed to irregular temperatures for several days in June 2022. Upon being notified, they take immediate action and carry out internal investigations; processes are later “strengthened”.
September 2022: Cordlife is inspected by MOH as part of a biennial routine inspection. MOH does not find any lapses relating to storage tank temperatures, and Cordlife does not disclose any incidents to MOH.
February 2023: Cordlife’s board is informed of the June 2022 incident. The board assesses the incident, and says there would be “no material impact” on the financial performance of the group for FY2022 and FY2023. External auditors are also informed.
Jun 26, 2023: Shares of Cordlife hit a three-year high amid heavy trading, after the company says it is aware of a possible transaction between Cradle Investments and a third party, which may lead to an offer for its shares. The counter closes up 20.5 per cent at S$0.50.
Jul 24, 2023: MOH receives a complaint from a member of the public alleging that cord-blood units stored in one of Cordlife’s tanks had been exposed to temperatures above 0 degrees Celsius.
Aug 15, 2023: MOH conducts an unannounced audit on Cordlife. Cordlife finds out about the irregular temperature exposure in Tank A and another tank in February and March 2022.
Aug to Nov 2023: MOH inspectors call Cordlife on multiple occasions to request and clarify documents, as well as to seek further explanation.
Sep 13, 2023: Cordlife says the possible transaction announced in June in relation to its shares is not on the table any more.
Oct 27, 2023: Group CEO and executive director Tan Poh Lan resigns to pursue “personal interests”. Her last day is stated to be Mar 31, 2024.
Nov 16 to 21, 2023: MOH conducts further unannounced audits on Cordlife.
Nov 2023: Lapses come to light and regulatory investigations begin
Nov 30, 2023: MOH slaps Cordlife with a six-month suspension from collecting, testing, processing and/or storing new cord blood and human tissues. The company is also not allowed to provide any new types of tests to patients. The suspension is to start two weeks from Nov 30.
MOH says seven of the 22 tanks at Cordlife were exposed to temperatures above acceptable limits at different periods from November 2020. Samples from Tank A are tested by Cordlife, and an independent expert panel concludes its cord-blood units have been damaged.
Oct 1, 2023: Cordlife shares drop as much as 42.9 per cent in early trading to near the lowest level since its listing in 2012. It closes down 32 per cent, or S$0.145, at S$0.31.
Cordlife begins sending e-mails to customers on the storage lapses. In an e-mail seen by BT, the company commits to finding a replacement for customers whose stored cord blood has been deemed unsuitable for use in required treatment.
Dec 5, 2023: Cordlife updates shareholders that its accreditation by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy has been suspended with immediate effect, at least until the foundation’s investigations are completed and issues are resolved.
Dec 7, 2023: Cordlife informs shareholders that the suspension of accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy will not impact its storage of cord blood.
It also says the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies is conducting an internal investigation into Cordlife on the issues uncovered by MOH. As part of the ongoing investigation, the association is continuing to collect relevant information to inform next steps regarding the accreditation status of Cordlife’s facility.
Dec 8, 2023: In a Facebook post, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung says investigations into Cordlife could take another six weeks. The ministry supervises Cordlife’s banking activities and inventory in the interim. Ong advises parents to hold off on transferring their cord-blood units until investigations are completed.
Dec 10, 2023: Cordlife responds to queries from Singapore Exchange Regulation about the lack of announcements about the temperature breaches and process lapses.
Dec 13, 2023: Cordlife accepts MOH’s notice and says it will not be making written representations.
Dec 15, 2023: Cordlife’s six-month suspension begins.
Jan 10, 2024: In response to questions in Parliament, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary says MOH will review the regulatory requirements for cord-blood banking providers. The regulatory requirements to be reviewed include the frequency of inspections and other aspects of inspections, as well as monitoring and reporting requisites.
Jan 15, 2024: A report prepared by Cordlife in response to private queries from Singapore Exchange Regulation finds that the temperature at one storage tank was found to have reached as high as 20.4 deg C in 2021.
Jan 17, 2024: Cordlife says it will send cord-blood samples from all seven affected tanks to a third-party laboratory by Jan 18. The company says each sample batch may take three to six weeks to be completed, depending on whether a repeat test of samples from the same tank is needed.
Jan 23, 2024: MOH says it has found three more lapses at Cordlife, regarding cord-blood processing methods, the temperature monitoring system and preventive maintenance. Cordlife will be required to rectify these “potential non-compliances” by end-May.
Meanwhile, Robust Plan and its beneficial owner Shanghai Dunheng Capital Management ceases to be a substantial shareholder of Cordlife after selling 4.6 million shares for S$1.5 million.
Jan 26, 2024: MOH estimates that the results of the tests on the samples will be available by end-March.
Feb 5, 2024: Around this time, Cordlife begins offering refunds to affected customers whose cord-blood units were damaged.
Feb - Mar 2024: Leadership changes and arrests
Feb 19, 2024: Cordlife announces that Yiu Pang Fai, a former TransGlobal unit executive director, will take over as group CEO. Former group chief Tan’s resignation date is brought forward to Feb 19.
Feb 23, 2024: Cordlife receives a letter from SAC Capital sent on behalf of substantial shareholder Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store, stating it is mulling making an offer for shares of Cordlife it does not already own. Cordlife elects not to disclose the letter, as there is no strict requirement under the listing rules to do so in the event there is no unusual trading activity of the company’s shares at the relevant time.
Feb 27, 2024: Cordlife guides for a 25 to 30 per cent slide in net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023. It adds that the impact could be greater if findings of the ongoing investigations confirm that more tanks were adversely affected by the temperature breaches.
Feb 29, 2024: Cordlife director Joseph Wong steps down from his role as chair, but remains an independent director. Vice-chair Ho Choon Hou is appointed acting chairman.
Cordlife’s board reaffirms Yiu’s appointment as group CEO, but notes that two directors – Chen Xiaoling and Zhai Lingyun – have expressed reservations on his appointment and abstained from the vote.
Cordlife posts a net profit decline of 50.3 per cent year on year to S$1.5 million for H2 FY2023. Its full-year net profit falls 24 per cent to S$3.7 million.
The group also announces the set-up of a new subsidiary in Vietnam.
Mar 14, 2024: Cordlife calls for a trading halt pending an announcement, after its shares fall 6.3 per cent or S$0.15 to S$0.225.
Mar 21, 2024: Amid a trading halt, Cordlife says it has received separate extraordinary general meeting requisition notices from two substantial shareholders – Nanjing Xinjiekou and TransGlobal Real Estate Group – calling for the removal of certain directors.
Mar 22, 2024: Cordlife discloses that four directors and former group CEO Tan have been arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and released on bail. CAD has also asked chief financial officer Thet Hnin Yi to assist in investigations, and has issued a notice for four other directors to attend an interview on Apr 2.
In the evening after the announcement, Cordlife posts a letter to shareholders from group CEO Yiu, affirming that the company is working with experts to introduce “stringent measures” to enhance operational standards. It is also focusing on a rectification plan to have the six-month suspension lifted.
Cordlife receives a second letter from SAC Capital, confirming that Nanjing Xinjiekou is reviewing its shareholding in the cord-blood bank but has not expressed a firm intention to make an offer.
Mar 24, 2024: Cordlife says it will table the resolutions proposed by Nanjing Xinjiekou, but will not table the resolutions proposed by TransGlobal Real Estate Group, as the controlling shareholder is not a “member” of Cordlife as defined by the Companies Act. Cordlife discloses the two requisition notices, as well as the two letters from SAC Capital.