Cutting the cord?: The events leading up to Cordlife’s MOH suspension and arrests of its directors, former group CEO

AMID ongoing investigations into its processes and a shareholder dispute, troubled private cord-blood bank Cordlife Group has been thrust back into the spotlight after Friday’s (Mar 22) arrests of four directors and its former group chief executive officer.

The Business Times traces the timeline of events leading to these arrests, which are related to alleged breaches-of-disclosure obligations. These disclosures relate to irregular temperatures in its storage tanks, which had led to a six-month suspension notice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) in November 2023.

2020 - Nov 2023: Movements in the dark – lapses in Cordlife’s storage units, but the public is not informed

From November 2020 to Nov 30, 2023: Cordlife’s cryopreserved cord-blood units in seven of 22 storage tanks are exposed to temperatures above acceptable limits at different periods.

February, March and June 2022: At least one tank (Tank A) containing 2,200 cord-blood units is exposed to temperatures beyond acceptable limits for several days in these months.

June 2022: “Certain members” of Cordlife’s management team are alerted by an employee that one tank was exposed to irregular temperatures for several days in June 2022. Upon being notified, they take immediate action and carry out internal investigations; processes are later “strengthened”.

September 2022: Cordlife is inspected by MOH as part of a biennial routine inspection. MOH does not find any lapses relating to storage tank temperatures, and Cordlife does not disclose any incidents to MOH.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

February 2023: Cordlife’s board is informed of the June 2022 incident. The board assesses the incident, and says there would be “no material impact” on the financial performance of the group for FY2022 and FY2023. External auditors are also informed.

Jun 26, 2023: Shares of Cordlife hit a three-year high amid heavy trading, after the company says it is aware of a possible transaction between Cradle Investments and a third party, which may lead to an offer for its shares. The counter closes up 20.5 per cent at S$0.50.

Jul 24, 2023: MOH receives a complaint from a member of the public alleging that cord-blood units stored in one of Cordlife’s tanks had been exposed to temperatures above 0 degrees Celsius.

Aug 15, 2023: MOH conducts an unannounced audit on Cordlife. Cordlife finds out about the irregular temperature exposure in Tank A and another tank in February and March 2022.

Aug to Nov 2023: MOH inspectors call Cordlife on multiple occasions to request and clarify documents, as well as to seek further explanation.

Sep 13, 2023: Cordlife says the possible transaction announced in June in relation to its shares is not on the table any more.

Oct 27, 2023: Group CEO and executive director Tan Poh Lan resigns to pursue “personal interests”. Her last day is stated to be Mar 31, 2024.