McDonald’s online services down amid reported outages in Singapore and across Asia-Pacific

MOBILE ordering services on the McDonald’s app here were down on Mar 15, amid reports on the same day of outages for the fast-food company across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Hong Kong and Japan.

A message seen at 4.30pm on the McDonald’s mobile app said the fast-food company is experiencing issues with the app, temporarily affecting mobile orders, deals and rewards.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said McDonald’s on its app.

The McDelivery website said the platform is closed for maintenance.

When The Straits Times visited two outlets in the Ang Mo Kio area at around 4.45pm, the electronic kiosks were in service and able to take orders.

McDonald’s in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan also reported system issues on Mar 15.

McDonald’s Japan tweeted: “There is currently a system failure. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that you please wait for a while until the service is restored.”

On its Hong Kong website, the company said a computer system failure had caused the issue and customers are advised to order from staff at store counters.

In Australia, the company’s spokesman said it is aware of a technology outage impacting its restaurants nationwide and is working to resolve the issue.

A customer from Australia said on social media platform X that food and electronic payment were still available at the physical outlets, but another customer said it was “impossible to buy anything” via drive-through or online.

The Straits Times has contacted McDonald’s in Singapore for comment. THE STRAITS TIMES