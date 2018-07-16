You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cordlife in 'confidential and non-binding' discussions on structuring possible transactions

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 8:44 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CORDLIFE Group on Monday said it is in "confidential and non-binding discussions" related to the structuring of possible transactions, though no definitive agreements have been signed, and there is no certainty that any of these will materialise. 

The statement from the private cord-blood banker was released in response to queries from the Singapore bourse regarding "unusual price movements" in the company's shares last Friday.

On July 13, the counter lost 13.7 per cent to close at S$0.60 apiece, down 9.5 Singapore cents. Some 451.7 million shares exchanged hands. 

In its exchange filing on Monday, the company added that it constantly explores and reviews corporate development opportunities in line with its corporate growth strategy, and will keep shareholders updated should there be any material developments in the company. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Save for the aforementioned reason, Cordlife Group is not aware of any other possible explanation for the trading, and confirmed that it is in compliance with the mainboard listing rules. 

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Boardroom, Atlantic Navigation, Abterra, Cordlife

Abterra suspends trading after SGX turns down request to delay AGM

Atlantic Navigation proposes 263m share subscription at 9.89 US cents apiece to raise US$26m

Boardroom Ltd to buy peer Symphony House units for RM164.1m

China Jinjiang Environment tackles the garbage challenge

STI likely to revert to long-term uptrend

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up
5 STB slaps Asiatravel.com with suspension notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BP_iHiS_160718_4.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

Jul 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boardroom, Atlantic Navigation, Abterra, Cordlife

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening