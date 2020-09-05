Cordlife sees growing adoption of cord-blood banking

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
GROWING up with asthma, healthcare industry veteran Tan Poh Lan, 58, found hospitals and emergency waiting rooms familiar territory.
The group chief executive officer of Singapore Exchange-listed cord blood banking services company Cordlife Group said: "I was horribly asthmatic as a kid,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes