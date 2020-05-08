Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
AusNet
AUSTRALIAN energy company AusNet Services on Thursday said it has secured A$500 million (S$458.4 million) of bank debt facilities in total, which comprises a two-year A$350 million, a three-year A$100 million and a five-year A$50 million debt facility.
