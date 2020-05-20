Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Singtel
SINGAPORE Telecommunications on Tuesday said it will recognise its share of Bharti Airtel's provision for a one-time spectrum charge at S$357 million, or S$232 million on a post-tax basis.
This comes as its Indian associate accounted for an exceptional...
