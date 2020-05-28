Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
The Trendlines Group
CATALIST-LISTED startup incubator The Trendlines Group on Wednesday said it has invested an undisclosed sum in Saturas, an Israel-based company focused on precision irrigation-management systems for agriculture.
Founded in 2013, Saturas has...
