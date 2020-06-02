Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Keppel Corp
KEPPEL Corporation on Monday said associate company Floatel International will conduct an independent review of its business plan, which may include a review and update of the assumptions used in the impairment assessment of its vessels. The move comes after...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes