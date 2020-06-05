You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Don Agro International

RUSSIAN agri and dairy company Don Agro International on Thursday said it will invest some S$1.9 million to expand its storage capacity in a bid to improve yields and enhance profitability.

The group plans to increase its overall storage...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Over 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary jobs at sensor firm

Mapletree Industrial Trust to replace SPH in STI

Go beyond fundamentals, technicals for stock selection: Maybank KE

Temasek leads Tropic Biosciences' US$28.5m Series B funding round

Amazon in early talks to buy US$2b stake in Singtel associate Bharti Airtel, say sources

Brazil court accepts charges against 2 men formerly linked to Sembmarine subsidiary

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - C1

INTERBANK CURRENCY RATESJun 4

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CURRHD1

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

US$/S$

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - B1

BANKS%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.